BitcoinPoS Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,196.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00003596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $27,196.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,467,799 coins and its circulating supply is 4,256,345 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.