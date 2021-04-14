Bithao Hits Market Capitalization of $34.96 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. Bithao has a market cap of $34.96 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00688774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00036602 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,172,587 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

