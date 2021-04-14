Bitrue Coin Achieves Market Cap of $38.90 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $38.90 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00064659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.13 or 0.00677543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00032748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00036028 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Coin Profile

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

