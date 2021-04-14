Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BKI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.24.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.29. 666,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.21. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Black Knight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

