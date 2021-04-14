BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 178,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,166. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $830.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

