BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.78 ($64.45).

EPA:BNP opened at €51.64 ($60.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.81. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

