boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $335.32

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.32 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 361.70 ($4.73). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 355.80 ($4.65), with a volume of 4,856,712 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 335.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 326.76. The company has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 53.91.

In related news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

