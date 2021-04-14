Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOZTY traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417. Boozt AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit