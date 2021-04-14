Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOZTY traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417. Boozt AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

