BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Up to $46.48

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.48, but opened at $48.60. BorgWarner shares last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 14,632 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

