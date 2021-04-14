Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,738 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up about 16.2% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

MLPX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,669. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.