BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.75

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 5614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 694,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

