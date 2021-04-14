Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Brinker International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brinker International by 739.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 408,483 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EAT opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

