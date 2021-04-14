Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,789 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 141,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554,674. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

