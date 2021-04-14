Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Upgraded by Truist to “Buy”

Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.06.

NYSE BMY opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 210,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $201,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 853,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

