Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 211.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bristow Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

