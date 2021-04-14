Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 146,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 714,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

