Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce earnings per share of ($1.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the lowest is ($1.90). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.07) to ($4.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

APLS stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,396. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $132,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,719,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,416 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.