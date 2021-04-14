Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce sales of $26.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.12 million and the highest is $28.55 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $111.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.55 million to $120.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $117.40 million, with estimates ranging from $110.51 million to $124.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

BBDC opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $493.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

