Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post $0.67 EPS

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million.

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 75,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.39. 6,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.35. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a one year low of $130.35 and a one year high of $262.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

