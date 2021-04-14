Brokerages Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.09). Anavex Life Sciences also posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 30,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $904.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 159,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.