Brokerages Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.25 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will post sales of $7.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.92 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $32.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $32.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.52 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 512,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,844,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

