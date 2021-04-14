Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) PT at $22.13

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several research firms have commented on DDD. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in 3D Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in 3D Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 3D Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DDD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,058,640. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.