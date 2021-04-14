Brokerages Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) PT at $383.89

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of TECH traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.38. The company had a trading volume of 180,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,389. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $195.94 and a 1 year high of $423.09.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.