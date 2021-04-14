Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target at C$147.09

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$147.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of CNR traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 514,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$141.08. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$106.51 and a twelve month high of C$149.18. The firm has a market cap of C$104.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total value of C$163,548.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Insiders have sold 458,234 shares of company stock valued at $63,629,509 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

