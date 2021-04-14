Brokerages Set Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) PT at $15.75

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

EBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 519,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,134,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,720,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

