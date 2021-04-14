Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Target Price at $218.10

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.10.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.57. 150,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,914,431. Futu has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 183.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Futu by 178.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,691,000 after acquiring an additional 570,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

