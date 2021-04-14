Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Target Price at $635.29

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $635.29.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TDG traded up $10.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $628.92. The stock had a trading volume of 217,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,337. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $296.41 and a 12-month high of $633.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.98.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $280,511,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 150,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,303,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

