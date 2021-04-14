Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $237.00

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $327.13. 23,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

