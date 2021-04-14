Brokers Set Expectations for Huntsman Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Huntsman stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Huntsman by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 278.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

