Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,086,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,037 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,182,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,748,000 after purchasing an additional 928,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,057,000 after acquiring an additional 908,186 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 2,930,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

