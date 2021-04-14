Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 272.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,069,000 after acquiring an additional 199,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,735,000 after acquiring an additional 271,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,909. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,240.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

