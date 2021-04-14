Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Brookfield Asset Management traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 21138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,240.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

