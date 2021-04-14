Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.61

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $67.53, with a volume of 569492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 60,936 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 22.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 145.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

