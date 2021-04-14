Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.61

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $67.53, with a volume of 569492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 60,936 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 22.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 145.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit