Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

JNJ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.27. 143,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,362. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

