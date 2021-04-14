Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.