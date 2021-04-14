BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:BYTSU) Trading Down 0.8%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:BYTSU) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 310,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

About BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

