Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Volume Tops $484,063.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $181.57 million and $484,063.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.30 or 0.00510811 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002527 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

