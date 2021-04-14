CACI International (CACI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect CACI International to post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 14.47-15.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $14.47-15.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $250.00 on Wednesday. CACI International has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACI. Truist increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.27.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

