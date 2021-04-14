Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday.

CBOX stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The company has a market capitalization of £103.20 million and a PE ratio of 34.40. Cake Box has a 12-month low of GBX 112.75 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 209.25.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

