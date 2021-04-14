Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 1,875 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $203.05. 161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $204.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

