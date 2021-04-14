Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML traded up $10.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $640.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,053. The business has a 50-day moving average of $579.41 and a 200-day moving average of $492.50. ASML Holding has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $268.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

