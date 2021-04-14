Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15.02 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in S&P Global by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.77.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.39. 7,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.92 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

