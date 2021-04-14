Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $191.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average is $165.62. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

