Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 20,038 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,038 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Celanese worth $20,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $5,313,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $153.15. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average of $131.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,200 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

