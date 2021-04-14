Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 692,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,469 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,680,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70.

