Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $86.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CATC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

