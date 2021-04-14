Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $5.06 on Monday. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

