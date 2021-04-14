Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Canadian National Railway reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.91. 20,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,789. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $119.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

