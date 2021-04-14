Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 3.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.92. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

