Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$567.54 million and a P/E ratio of -25.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.1612931 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

